The Boston Celtics are trading Kristaps Porziņģis to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a three-team trade with the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Atlanta will receive Porziņģis and a second, while the Celtics are getting back forward Georges Niang and a second-round pick.

The Nets, who helped facilitate the deal, will receive forward Terance Mann and the No. 22 overall pick in the NBA Draft, which begins Wednesday night. Brooklyn now owns five first-round picks -- Nos. 8, 19, 22, 26 and 27. The Nets also have the 37th overall pick in the second round.

Jrue Holiday trade grades: Celtics address issues with Anfernee Simons, while more questions for Trail Blazers Sam Quinn

The move comes less than 24 hours after Boston traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks. The move by the Celtics was part of their efforts to save money against the second apron, as Simons makes roughly $5 million less than Holiday and is on an expiring contract.

Porziņģis averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists during the 2024-25 season with Boston. The Celtics traded for Porziņģis during the 2023 offseason, and he played a key role on Boston's title team last summer.