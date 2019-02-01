Kristaps Porzingis trade: Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki react to Mavericks acquiring the 'franchise-caliber player'

Dirk Nowitzki might have to pass off two torches when he retires. The Mavericks traded for Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis on Thursday, shocking the basketball world in the process. Porzingis, who is still out with an ACL injury, reportedly wasn't happy with the direction the Knicks were going. He was traded about an hour after that report came out.

The Mavericks, of course, don't care how they got their new teammate. They're just glad he's there. Porzingis joins rookie sensation Luka Doncic as they try to build a winner in Dallas again -- something Nowitzki is obviously very familiar with.

"I think if you have a chance to add a franchise-caliber player like Porzingis, you just got to go for it," Nowitzki said, via Dwain Price of Mavs.com. "He's got a franchise-type player game.

"He's a perfect fit for the new NBA."

The question is whether Porzingis he can return to form after this knee injury. His talent isn't in question, but he's yet to play this season. Other Mavericks are also excited by the deal, however, health concerns aside.

"He's a great player," Mavs forward Harrison Barnes said. "It'll be interesting to see how he comes back from the ACL, but from all the reports that we've heard he's been progressing well. And he's a good guy off the court, so I think he'll blend in well in this locker room. His ability to stretch the floor, his ability to create shots, the attention that he brings, just coming in here playing with this group, playing the way we play, he'll fit in just fine."

Doncic made waves by chatting it up with Porzingis the night before the Mavs got him.

"He's an amazing player, so I'm really happy to have him," Doncic said. "He's such an amazing player and this could be a really good thing. He's big, he can rebound, he can do a lot of things. I think he can be one of the best players in this league."

Porzingis is bringing solid career numbers to the Mavericks, but the hope is that his rehab continues to progress well. The word is also that Porzingis is looking to sign a qualifying offer of $4.5 million for next season so that he can hit free agency a year earlier -- but Nowitzki isn't worried.

"We wouldn't have made the deal if we thought he was going to walk [via free agency this summer], obviously," Nowitzki said. "We know that we're a great market, we're a great franchise and we have a great owner and a great fan base, so we're confident enough obviously that we can convince him to stay with us long-term. But in this business you never know. But hopefully he's going to like what he sees, he's going to get healthy and play well for us and with the team that we've got and go from there."

The success of the Mavericks, back in action on Saturday against the Cavaliers (7:30 p.m. ET), might ultimately determine what Porzingis ends up doing, but it does appear that there's a future there. They seem willing to build around Doncic, who has shattered all of his already lofty expectations. Now, they have a veteran star to add into the mix, and they seem more than happy to have the Unicorn at their side.