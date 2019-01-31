Kristaps Porzingis trade: Mavericks, Knicks reach deal involving All-Star big man and Dennis Smith Jr., per report
Dallas will pair Porzingis with Luka Doncic and reportedly take on the contracts of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee
The New York Knicks have agreed to trade Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein. New York will bring back Dennis Smith Jr. and clear a bunch of salary in the reported deal, receiving the expiring contracts of DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews and sending Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee to the Mavericks. The Knicks will also get a future first-round pick, according to the Times.
For the Mavs, this is about giving Luka Doncic a co-star to build around for, ideally, the next decade-plus. For the Knicks, this is about creating the cap room to chase two maximum-salary free agents this summer, and severing ties with a player who has reportedly been dissatisfied with the direction of the organization. Dallas will be praised for being bold, just as it was when it acquired Doncic on draft night, and it will be impossible to judge New York's decision without seeing if the front office can actually convince superstars to come play at Madison Square Garden.
