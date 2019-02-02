Kristaps Porzingis trade: Mavs owner Mark Cuban says All-Star big man probably will not play this season
Porzingis is recovering from a torn ACL and has not played a game this season
Sorry, Dallas Mavericks fans -- Kristaps Porzingis probably will not play for the team this season.
The day after the Mavericks pulled off a blockbuster trade that saw them acquire the All-Star big man along with Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke in exchange for Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan and future draft picks, team owner Mark Cuban has spoken.
According to Cuban, Porzingis likely will not play for the team during the 2018-19 season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL in his left knee from a year ago.
This has to be disappointing for Mavericks fans as I'm sure they wanted to see the European pairing of Rookie of the Year favorite Luka Doncic and Porzingis. Heck, when you add Dirk Nowitzki to the mix, it's a European basketball fan's dream to see three of the best players from the continent suit up on the Mavs at the same time.
However, it looks like fans will have to wait until next season to see the Doncic-Porzingis pairing. One thing that's worth noting is it's not even a guarantee that Porzingis is a member of the Mavericks during the 2019-20 season as he plans to sign his qualifying offer in restricted free agency, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
If it makes Mavs fans feel better, the organization is confident that they'll re-sign the 23-year-old, as Charania states.
"Porzingis is incredibly fond of Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic -- and the Mavericks have confidence they will be able to keep Porzingis, league sources said. Knicks/Mavericks talks started picking up steam Wednesday night."
Considering he's coming off of a major injury and has the opportunity to form the greatest European duo in NBA history with a 19-year-old Doncic, I have a hard time believing Porzingis would walk away from Dallas.
But one thing appears to be clear -- the Mavericks will rest Porzingis and allow him to fully recover from his torn ACL for the remainder of the season.
