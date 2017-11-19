Kyle Kuzma comes to the defense of Lonzo Ball: 'He's very misunderstood as a person'

When the Lakers acquired Kyle Kuzma in this summer's NBA Draft, he did not have the same appeal as the other rookie on the roster, Lonzo Ball. However, as Ball struggles and Kuzma excels, the narratives around the two have changed. For now, Kuzma is the young rookie with potential while Ball is just another young piece, and due to the hype that surrounded Ball there is far more blow-back to Ball's struggles.

Through all of Ball's struggles his teammates have stood by his side. Harrison Faigen of Lakers Nation asked Kuzma about why it's important to stick up for Ball with everything happening around him.

I asked Kyle Kuzma why he felt it was important to stick up for Lonzo Ball in the media the other day, and I thought his answer was insightful at how his teammates see what some would call over-coverage of Ball pic.twitter.com/u9cobue4F3 — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 19, 2017

"He's my teammate and he's very misunderstood as a person. There's a lot of media out there and people that expect him to be something that he's not right now and that's okay because he's a rookie. He's going to be a great player in this league in the future. That may come in the next game or the next 20 games, or it might not happen for a few years, but I just don't like how the media portrays it." "I mean if Lonzo tripped on this (points at a table leg) and fell down that'd be on ESPN...So I just don't like how it all is, but he handles it well and is a professional"

How Ball's teammates feel about him has been a point of discussion when video came out of him ignoring a scuffle between the Lakers and Suns. Los Angeles coach Luke Walton later told the media that a teammate talked to Ball about it. There was concern that he could lose the locker room over the incident. However, Kuzma is making it clear that he plans to stick with Ball through all the drama.