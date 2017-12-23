Kyle Kuzma did something no Lakers rookie has done since Jerry West

Just as everyone expected, Kyle Kuzma has been the best rookie for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Not only that, but Kuzma has been one of the best rookies in the league, coming in No. 1 on our own Colin Ward-Henninger's latest rookie rankings.

And now, Kuzma has done something no Lakers rookie has accomplished in over half a century. In the Lakers' loss to the Warriors on Friday night, Kuzma had another terrific night, finishing with 27 points and 14 rebounds. In the process, he became the first Lakers rookie to score at least 25 points in three straight games since Jerry West accomplished the feat.

2️⃣5️⃣

3️⃣8️⃣

2️⃣5️⃣ (and counting)



Kyle Kuzma is the first rookie Laker with three straight 25-point games since Jerry West 56 years ago. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 23, 2017

In the last three games, Kuzma is averaging 30 points on over 64.5 percent shooting from the field, and 63.6 percent shooting from 3-point land. He also dropped a career-high 38 points on the Rockets on Wednesday night in the second-game of this three-game streak.

For a rookie to score 25-plus points in three straight games is impressive in its own right, but for Kuzma to be the first Laker to do it in over five decades is remarkable considering all of the talent that has come before him. Gail Goodrich, Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Kobe Bryant, none of them accomplished what Kuzma now has.

On the season, Kuzma is now averaging 17.7 points per game, which is second only to Ben Simmons among rookies. It has truly been an incredible start to the season for the No. 27 overall pick.