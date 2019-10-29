Kyle Kuzma injury update: Lakers forward out vs. Grizzlies, but could return during upcoming road trip

Kyle Kuzma has been out since before the FIBA World Cup with a foot injury, but it seems as though his return is coming up quickly.

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel revealed Tuesday that while Kuzma would miss their game against the Memphis Grizzlies, he is getting closer in his recovery. While he would not name a specific game as the target for his return, he opened the door for it to come at some point during the Lakers' upcoming three-game road trip.

The Lakers are at home on Tuesday night against the Grizzlies, but travel to Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday and San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. They finish the trip in Chicago against the Bulls next Tuesday before returning home for a battle against the Miami Heat next Friday.

Kuzma originally injured his ankle at training camp with Team USA ahead of the World Cup. That injury, which the Lakers later deemed a stress reaction, forced him to withdraw from Team USA in order to focus on his recovery. Kuzma has been fairly durable so far in his career, missing only 17 total games as a Laker, but the team is being cautious with him early in the season. With a 2-1 record blemished only by a loss to the championship favorite Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers are simply not desperate enough to rush him back.

Still, Kuzma's return will be welcome when it comes. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are averaging over 48 combined points per game, but otherwise, only Danny Green is averaging in double figures. The Lakers sorely need another scorer somewhere on their roster to take pressure off of James and Davis, though how the Lakers will align the three of them is uncertain. If the Lakers continue to play a center in their starting lineup, Kuzma would need to come off of the bench to accommodate James and Davis.

Kuzma has traditionally played better in the starting lineup, so finding a rotation that works for him will be critical this season. Doing so will take time, but fortunately, the Lakers have already proven to be patient in a number of regards this season. Kuzma will only return when he is healthy enough to thrive, and eventually, he will find his place within this team's new hierarchy.