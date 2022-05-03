Miami Heat veteran point guard Kyle Lowry will be out again for Game 2 of his team's second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a hamstring injury, the team announced Tuesday. The Heat won comfortably in Game 1 without Lowry, downing the Joel Embiid-less 76ers by 14 points.

Lowry's hamstring injury occurred in Game 3 of Miami's first-round victory over the Atlanta Hawks. It held him out of Games 4 and 5, both Heat victories as they advanced to the second round.

Lowry, who turned 36 in March, missed 19 games in the regular season due to a variety of minor injuries and personal issues. Virtually every member of the Heat dealt with injuries at some point in the season, as Duncan Robinson was the only player on the roster to miss fewer than 10 games. Jimmy Butler also missed Game 5 of the first round against Atlanta due to knee soreness, but played in Game 1 vs. Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is Lowry's hometown team. The Sixers were in the running to acquire him at both the 2021 trade deadline and in the offseason before a sign-and-trade got him to Miami. That makes this a somewhat personal series for both Lowry and his close friend Butler, who played for Philadelphia during the 2018-19 season.

With Lowry out, the Heat have used Gabe Vincent in the starting lineup. Former All-Star Victor Oladipo, who returned late in the season, has also saw an increase in minutes with Lowry sidelined.

Miami relies on Lowry on both ends of the floor, and while the 76ers are dealing with a major injury of their own to Embiid, future opponents will likely be healthier. Having their own roster at full strength will be critical to their title hopes.