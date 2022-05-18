Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry is listed as out for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics. Lowry has dealt with a hamstring injury since the first round of the postseason, and as a result, has played just five games for the Heat during the playoffs. The Heat also listed Max Strus (hamstring) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) as questionable for Game 2.

The Celtics have injury issues of their own to contend with. Marcus Smart is questionable with a sprained foot, while Al Horford is doubtful due to being in health and safety protocols.

When asked about the severity of the issue during Miami's second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Lowry responded by saying "I'd put it this way, you don't want to play with it."

Lowry still tried to do so against Philadelphia to poor results. In two games against the 76ers, Lowry shot 3 of 14 from the field and 0 for 8 from behind the arc while struggling to move adequately around the floor. He ultimately sat out Games 5 and 6 of the series in which Miami clinched its Eastern Conference finals berth.

It's cliche to say that no team is truly healthy at this time of year, but it's true. The Celtics are coming off a physically grueling matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Miami's entire identity is turning every matchup into a physically grueling one. These teams are one round away from the Finals. They aren't going to let injuries keep them off the mountaintop.