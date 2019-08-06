Kyle Lowry says he's 'happy' for Kawhi Leonard, hopes to remain with Raptors past current contract

Kawhi Leonard walked away from the Toronto Raptors after just a single season and didn't stay to defend the title that they won in 2019. Despite that, Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is not holding any ill will toward his former teammate. Instead, Lowry insists that he is "happy" for Leonard, and respects the decision that he made to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency.

"Free agency is free agency," Lowry said of Leonard's decision, via Sports Illustrated. "I love when NBA players get paid. I love the decisions guys are making for their happiness. At the end of the day, you have to be happy for them.

"[Leonard leaving] wasn't a surprise. I'm always happy for guys, especially a guy that helped do something fantastic and something great. He's an unbelievable friend of mine and is a good guy. He made a decision to go home and he is happy with that and I am happy for him. Truly. I am genuinely happy for him. It gives him a chance to be around his family and friends. You got to respect the guy and be happy for him."

Leonard and Lowry spent just one season together, but what they accomplished -- leading Toronto to their first title in franchise history -- cemented them in the annals of NBA history.

"We are champions," Lowry said. "No matter what. [It will] never be taken away from us. Ever. Ever, ever. Ever, ever."

Lowry himself is entering the final year of his current contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020. Though there will be several teams interested in his services, Lowry would like to remain in Toronto past his current contract.

"I want to be there -- I would love to do a long [term] extension, but we'll see what happens," Lowry said when asked about his desire to remain with the Raptors past next season. " I would love to be there long term, but we'll have that discussion when the time is right."

Lowry, 33, has been an integral part of Toronto's success over the past seven seasons since he signed with the team in 2012, so it wouldn't be super surprising if the two sides agreed to an extension before Lowry hit the open market next summer. However, if he does make it to the open market, Lowry will likely have no shortage of outside suitors as a respected veteran with championship experience.