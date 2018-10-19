Kyle Lowry still misses DeMar DeRozan, so he did their handshake routine by himself on Raptors' opening night
Lowry and DeRozan are close friends, and the Raptors point guard honored their friendship on Wednesday night
The new NBA season really tipped off in earnest on Wednesday night, with 11 games meaning it was opening night for 22 of the 30 teams in the league. And with a new season comes plenty of changes -- some good, some bad, and even some sad. In the case of the Toronto Raptors, it was two out of the three.
Their opening night win over the visiting Cavaliers marked a new era for the team, with Kawhi Leonard making his Raptors debut. That, obviously, is a very good change, because when healthy, Leonard is a top-five player in the league. But at the same time, it was a bit sad as it was the first time since 2008 that they began a season without DeMar DeRozan. No one felt that sadness more than Kyle Lowry, who is close friends with DeRozan.
Prior to Wednesday night's game, he even paid a little tribute to their friendship by doing their handshake routine all by himself.
If you could use emojis here, this is where you would put a string of crying faces, because this is too pure.
Lowry was reportedly unhappy about the deal that sent his best bud to San Antonio, and even dodged calls from Raptors president Masai Ujiri and his new head coach Nick Nurse during the offseason. There's no doubt he'll eventually get over the deal, especially with how good Leonard is, but it appears that right now he's still feeling a little sting.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron makes Lakers debut with big dunks
LeBron started off his Lakers career with a bang
-
LeBron loses in Lakers debut
LeBron was great, but the Lakers have some things to figure out if they're going to compete...
-
LeBron: Lakers not like instant oatmeal
L.A.'s new superstar finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, but not enough to...
-
Celtics vs. Raptors odds, picks, bets
Galin Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of the Celtics and Raptors
-
NBA DFS, Oct. 19: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
How every lottery pick played in debut
Some rookies burst onto the scene, while others have a ways to go