Kyle Lowry trade rumors: Raptors star included in offer for Grizzlies' Mike Conley, Marc Gasol

The Eastern Conference is absolutely loaded at the top with several teams looking to make a Finals run this season.

With that in mind, it appears that the Toronto Raptors are looking to alter their roster in a big way in advance of Thursday's trade deadline. According to Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated, the Raptors have offered Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Mike Conley and Marc Gasol.

Perhaps of greatest intrigue, the Toronto Raptors have called Memphis offering Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Lowry for both of Conley and Gasol, league sources told Sports Illustrated. Memphis, sources said, would prefer to receive younger players such as OG Anunoby or draft assets in any exchange with Toronto that would send Conley north. The Grizzlies of course rejected Toronto's initial offer. Lowry has been made aware of Toronto's negotiations involving him, according to once source close to the All-Star point guard.

The Raptors are clearly looking to make a move in the East and certainly wouldn't mind getting Lowry's contract moved in the process. Fischer notes that the Grizzlies are looking to acquire assets and Memphis rejected the initial offer.

Toronto, back in action on Thursday against the Hawks, does possess several talented young players like OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, and Delon Wright that could interest Memphis if the two teams really want to get a deal done.

The Grizzlies are obviously looking to get younger, which is evident in the fact that they've made Conley and Gasol available. Gasol even sat out Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with his name swirling in trade talks. Leading up to the game, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Charlotte Hornets were progressing towards making a deal to acquire Gasol.

Conley has also been mentioned in trade talks with the Utah Jazz, who have been showing significant interest. The two teams were discussing a deal that would send Conley to the Jazz in exchange for Ricky Rubio and potentially other pieces.

With the Sixers landing Tobias Harris, the Raptors could be looking to make a move to counter that. Toronto currently sits in second place in the Eastern Conference and only trail the Milwaukee Bucks by 1.5 games for that top spot.