Kyle Singler, a former NBA player and Duke standout, was arrested in Whitefield, Oklahoma, on allegations of domestic violence, according to authorities. Deputies said Singler, who retired from professional basketball in 2019, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at an Airbnb where they were staying with their child.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told police that Singler attempted to rape her and physically pushed her to the ground. Investigators said the woman displayed hand-shaped marks on her face consistent with an assault.

"It looked like he palmed her face like he would a basketball and pushed her down, is what she had said," said Mitch Dobbs of the Haskell County Sheriff's Office, per KWTV.

Authorities noted Singler appeared under the influence of narcotics and did not fully cooperate during the investigation. The toddler in the residence was unharmed, per the report. Singler, 36, was taken into custody and later released on bond.

Singler's post-retirement struggles are part of a pattern that surfaced last November, when he posted disturbing videos on social media in which he appeared shirtless and disoriented, claiming he feared for his life and describing experiences of mistreatment and abuse. The posts drew support from former NBA teammates and peers, including Kevin Love, Andre Drummond and Isaiah Thomas, who urged fans to offer Singler support.

The incident in Oklahoma marks a troubling escalation in Singler's personal issues since leaving the professional game.

Singler was a star at Duke, where he helped the Blue Devils win the 2010 NCAA Tournament and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. He was named ACC Rookie of the Year in 2008 and earned all-ACC recognition four times over his college career, scoring a total of 2,392 points, which ranks him fourth on Duke's all-time scoring list behind JJ Redick, Johnny Dawkins and Christian Laettner. Singler went on to play 356 games in the NBA.

The Detroit Pistons selected Singler in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft. He spent three seasons with the organization before joining the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2014 to 2018. Singler also played overseas before announcing his retirement in October 2019.