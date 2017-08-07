Kyrie Irving, and the almost impossible balance NBA GMs are trying to strike

In the NBA, or any professional sports league, there are three basic types of teams: Those trying to win now, those trying to rebuild for the future and those trying to do a little of both. The general manager of a team in the latter group has one hell of a tough job on his hands.

It's not to say the first two jobs are easy. But at least they're clear. The Los Angeles Lakers are playing for next summer. The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing against next summer, with the threat of LeBron James leaving in free agency. They are putting everything, and everyone -- even Kyrie Irving -- on the table. The Cavs have been in win-now mode since LeBron returned in 2014. In that moment, the future became the present, so trading No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins to Minnesota for Kevin Love was a no-brainer.

This year, the Boston Celtics had the No. 1 overall pick, only a much muddier mandate: Be as good as possible right now, but not at the expense of the future. That's a tough line to walk. Boston GM Danny Ainge deftly did so, netting Gordon Hayward in free agency without compromising any of his young talent or coveted draft picks ( Avery Bradley was traded, but something had to give). In fact, Ainge snagged an extra potential top-five selection by moving that No. 1 pick to Philadelphia, and he still got his man in Jason Tatum at No. 3 overall.

That's a pretty sweet summer, yet there are questions about whether Boston should have gone harder after Jimmy Butler or Paul George , guys who could help a team ready to win now more than Tatum potentially will. This is where it gets sticky, because while George was a potential one-year rental and Butler has only two years left on his deal, Tatum is under Boston's control for the next four years on a rookie scale.

It's all hindsight now for the Celtics. George is in Oklahoma City; Butler in Minnesota; Chris Paul in Houston. Those three teams are going for it, whatever it means, because they're still long shots to compete with Golden State in the West. The new fruit dangling in front of the entire league is Irving -- and, man, is he a tough case.

Irving, who has two years left on his contract, wants out of Cleveland but won't commit long-term to any team. That's at least partly why Phoenix has been unwilling to part with No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson -- the same reason Boston held so tight to Tatum, in addition to Ainge loving Tatum's game. It's all about player control. For Phoenix, it's perhaps easier to pass on that trade because even with Irving there's a good chance they miss the playoffs in the West.

The Phoenix Suns also have a pretty rosy cap situation, lots of young talent ( Devin Booker , Dragan Bender , Marquese Chriss and Jackson are all younger than 21) and could put together a contender via trade over the next few years. But in the NBA, plans don't come together far more often than they do. Time was when the Suns were supposedly on LaMarcus Aldridge 's short list. They also were supposed to get one of the first meetings with Blake Griffin this summer.

Irving is available now, and players of his caliber rarely are available on the trade market mid-contract. Sure, any club would love to get a franchise player for the full four years, but two years is better than the one Oklahoma City is guaranteed with George, or the one Houston is guaranteed with Paul. The question becomes: How far is looking too far down the road?

That's an even tougher question to answer in Minnesota, which is far closer to competing than Phoenix. The Wolves were on Irving's list of preferred trade partners. For argument's sake, let's say they could get him if they were to send Wiggins back to Cleveland, as ironic as that would be. Should they do it? Irving is a better player than Wiggins now, but the Wolves could give Wiggins the max and lock him up for six years, while Irving could leave right alongside Butler in two years. And then where are they? Looking to trade Karl-Anthony Towns before losing him, too, and suddenly the whole team is blown up?

A GM could think himself into paralysis. Every move has a pinball effect, and a bad decision can be catastrophic. Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey is a dice roller. He made the move for Paul and may do the same for Carmelo Anthony . But a lot of people feel Anthony won't improve Houston, and Paul can leave after a year just like George can bolt on OKC. But Morey believes "you're either in the weapons race or on the sidelines," and in a lot of ways, it's hard to argue with him. Paul was there for the taking, Anthony may be, so Morey is taking his shot.

Further complicating these decisions is the dramatic conference imbalance. Mark Cuban has said if the Dallas Mavericks were in the East, they wouldn't be rebuilding, and it would be understandable if Phoenix -- or certainly Minnesota -- would be more apt to deal for Irving if they weren't staring down Golden State, San Antonio, Houston and Oklahoma City for a top-four seed. Hell, if Irving is playing for Minnesota in the East, they're an absolute Finals contender -- if not the favorite.

In varying capacities, this is the new way of the league. Teams need multiple stars to compete at the highest level, and short of landing a real star in free agency, the only option is trading prospects and/or picks -- and the team control that goes with them -- to get those marquee players. It's a really tough call, and the Golden State Warriors are skewing the standard for success.

If trading some prospects for a great player results in a second-round playoff exit, was it worth it? What about a conference finals berth? It's easy to say a team like Boston or Minnesota or Houston, or maybe even Phoenix with its cap situation, should look to put itself in position to strike when the time is right. But what constitutes striking? And when is the right time?

There are a lot of GMs trying to answer those questions. Irving is out there. Anthony is out there. The way this summer has gone, half the superstars in the league may be on the block by the trade deadline. Deciding to pull the trigger for one of them is not going to get any easier.