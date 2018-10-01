Kyrie Irving apologizes for saying Earth is flat, claims he was 'into conspiracies'
Kyrie's explanation for being a flat earth truther is more than fair
Kyrie Irving is touching on his "the Earth is flat" stance again, but this time it took an interesting turn. While doing a one-on-one interview at the Forbes Under 30 summit in Boston this week, Irving was asked once again about his Flat Earther status. He seemed rather defeated as he was forced to address the comments again, but he provided an entertaining response.
"At the time, I was huge into conspiracies. Everybody's been there, like, 'Yo, what's going on with our world?" he said. "You click a YouTube link and it's like how deep does the rabbit hole go? You start telling all your friends, 'Did you see that? Watch this video.'
"At the time I was innocent in it, but you realize the effect of the power of voice. And even if you believe in that, don't come out and say that stuff. That's for intimate conversations because perception, how you're received, it just changes. Like, no I'm actually a smart-ass individual... At the time, I just didn't realize the effect. And I was definitely at that time a big conspiracy theorist. You can't tell me anything."
And not only did Irving offer an explanation, he offered an apology.
"I'm sorry about all that, for all the science teachers and everybody coming up to me like, 'You know I have to re-teach my whole curriculum?' I'm sorry. I apologize," he said.
Now, how does he feel about technology?
Also very fair.
