Kyrie Irving changes his tune on re-signing with Celtics in NBA free agency: 'I don't owe anybody s---'

Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the NBA world when he verbally committed to re-signing with the Boston Celtics at an event at TD Garden back in October.

Now it appears that Irving may be second-guessing that proclamation. Irving spoke to the media on Friday and claimed that he "doesn't owe anybody shit" in reference to potentially re-signing with the Celtics this summer.

Kyrie Irving has shifted from his commitment to re-signing with the Celtics: “I don’t owe anybody shit.” — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 1, 2019

In addition, Irving also stated that he should be asked about his free agency down the road, proving that it's not something that he's worried about right now. "Ask me July 1."

Irving may not be feeling as strongly about Boston's future as he was prior to the start to the 2018-19 season. After all, the Celtics haven't been the juggernaut that many expected them to be with just a 32-19 record so far. Boston currently sits in fifth place in the East and finds itself 5.5 games out of the top spot in the conference.

The Celtics have one of the deepest rosters in the entire NBA with talented players like Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier coming off the bench. However, consistency has been one of the team's biggest issues throughout the first half of the year. The Celtics have been better lately as they've won seven of their last eight games, including back-to-back contests against the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.

While the Celtics were pleased to hear Irving pledge his loyalty to the franchise, it doesn't appear that it has much meaning at the current time. It's safe to say that everything could change on July 1 when free agency opens.