Kyrie Irving changes his tune on re-signing with Celtics in NBA free agency: 'I don't owe anybody s---'
Irving, who had verbally committed to staying in Boston prior to the start of the season, will worry about free agency on July 1
Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the NBA world when he verbally committed to re-signing with the Boston Celtics at an event at TD Garden back in October.
Now it appears that Irving may be second-guessing that proclamation. Irving spoke to the media on Friday and claimed that he "doesn't owe anybody shit" in reference to potentially re-signing with the Celtics this summer.
In addition, Irving also stated that he should be asked about his free agency down the road, proving that it's not something that he's worried about right now. "Ask me July 1."
Irving may not be feeling as strongly about Boston's future as he was prior to the start to the 2018-19 season. After all, the Celtics haven't been the juggernaut that many expected them to be with just a 32-19 record so far. Boston currently sits in fifth place in the East and finds itself 5.5 games out of the top spot in the conference.
The Celtics have one of the deepest rosters in the entire NBA with talented players like Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier coming off the bench. However, consistency has been one of the team's biggest issues throughout the first half of the year. The Celtics have been better lately as they've won seven of their last eight games, including back-to-back contests against the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.
While the Celtics were pleased to hear Irving pledge his loyalty to the franchise, it doesn't appear that it has much meaning at the current time. It's safe to say that everything could change on July 1 when free agency opens.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Knicks offered Kristaps to Pels
The Knicks reportedly attempted to jump into the Davis sweepstakes with an offer that included...
-
Knicks trade Porzingis to Mavs
Dallas will pair Porzingis with Luka Doncic after its blockbuster deal on Thursday afterno...
-
Pressure on Knicks after Porzingis trade
New York's summer was already interesting, and now the stakes have been raised
-
Grizzlies vs. Hornets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Hornets vs. Grizzlies game 10,000...
-
NBA odds, best parlay picks for Feb. 2
The team at SportsLine is going big with its top three-way NBA parlay
-
NBA reacts to snubs missing All-Star cut
There are plenty of NBA players deserving a nod in the All-Star Game but not enough spots,...