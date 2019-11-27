Kyrie Irving 'Coward' poster pops up outside TD Garden on what should have been his return to Boston
Irving will miss the highly anticipated Boston return due to injury
The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are facing off at the TD Garden on Wednesday night, but one familiar face will not be there. Nets newest star Kyrie Irving is reportedly suffering from a shoulder injury and will not get to face the home crowd of his former team.
It is no secret how most Boston fans feel about their former point guard and many Celtics fans in their own 'oh-so-subtle' way have labeled Irving a "coward". One fan went so far as to put a poster outside of the Celtics home that gives Irving this title underneath a photo of him.
It went from Celtics fans wiping green No. 11 jerseys off the shelves and Kyrie saying he would return to Boston the following season if they would have him, to C's fans declaring loudly they did not want to have him back.
Irving got the message, and after a disappointing season that ended in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, after which he bid Beantown adieu.
Now, in what should have been his great return, Irving will instead be watching from the couch. Celtics fans were looking forward to "booing" Irving, but No. 11 will not be facing the music in Boston this time around.
Former Celtic Kendrick Perkins has also been outspoken about Kyrie Being in active for the game against Boston.
After the photo of the poster outside the TD Garden hit social media, Perkins was quick to respond and answered with a, "Well damn!!!"
After Wednesday night's game, the Nets host the Celtics for the back half of a Thanksgiving weekend home and home on Friday night and don't go back to Boston until March 3.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Butler says 76ers didn't match his work
Butler wasn't sure that everyone in Philadelphia was focused on winning an NBA championship
-
DeRozan's hazy future with Spurs
San Antonio is struggling, and the four-time All-Star has a hazy future. Also in the weekly...
-
C's list Walker as 'probable' vs. Nets
Brad Stevens and the Celtics are thankful Walker's neck injury was just a sprain and not worse
-
5 reasons to be thankful for the NBA
The rise of Luka Doncic as well as Giannis and Kawhi's nightly dominance are among the reasons...
-
NBA DFS picks, Nov 27 DK lineups, stacks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Walker filling in admirably for Irving
A statistical breakdown of how Walker has filled in for Irving as Boston's starting point guard
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans