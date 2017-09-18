Kyrie Irving didn't speak to LeBron James before trade request: 'Why would I have to?'

Kyrie Irving wanted to find the best situation for himself when he requested a trade from Cleveland earlier this summer and eventually landed with the Boston Celtics, and he didn't care who did or didn't approve of that decision.

In an appearance on ESPN's 'First Take' on Monday morning, Irving says he didn't even speak with LeBron James before he requested to be traded, knowing full well that LeBron might take the news personally.

"No," Irving said flatly. "Why would I have to?"

.@KyrieIrving on why he didn't inform LeBron James that he wanted out of Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/WF9GlCA54o — First Take (@FirstTake) September 18, 2017

Irving and James shared the floor together for three successful seasons, reaching the NBA Finals each time and wining the NBA title together in 2016. So the friendship between the two best players on the Cavs seemingly was close before breaking down in the final days, if we are to glean anything from Irving's latest comments.

Still, Irving's decision to play elsewhere when he was playing alongside the best player in the NBA is head-scratching. Irving was enjoying All-Star level success with LeBron, after all, and still had several years on his deal when he requested to be traded.

We might never know the reason why Irving wanted to leave Cleveland. But whether it came down to opportunity or marketability or just a fresh start far from LeBron's shadow, he says he's confident he can win elsewhere without him.

"Oh, absolutely," said Irving.