Kyrie Irving doesn't sound like he definitely wants to leave the Celtics next summer: 'We're pretty f'ing good here'
Irving's latest comments don't seem to indicate he's eager to leave Boston as a free agent in 2019
There's been plenty of chatter this summer about Kyrie Irving's perceived resistance to committing to Boston long term. Irving has the ability to opt out of his deal with the Celtics after this upcoming season and become a free agent next summer. We don't know if that's what he'll do, but we do know what he won't do: Sign an extension before then.
That's largely because signing an extension now rather than waiting for his current deal to expire could cost Irving around $80 million. It just doesn't make a whole lot of sense financially.
So, while some conspiracy theorists suggested that Irving's refusal to negotiate an extension was a sign of his aspirations to head elsewhere in free agency, others theorized it was simply a business maneuver rather than an indictment of Irving's loyalty to the Celtics.
In an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols this week, Irving made some comments that seemed to lend credence to the latter idea. When Nichols asked him about all the questions he'll face this year regarding his impending free agency, Irving didn't seem particularly interested in leaving Boston.
"The future is very, very bright in Boston," Irving said. "Even if I ever try to think about that thought of going elsewhere, it would be like 'what are you thinking? We're pretty f'ing good here...for not just this year, but for years to come."
Obviously, this whole thing will play out as it will, but those don't exactly sound like comments from a guy who already has one foot out the door. And Irving's not wrong, either. The Celtics have one of the strongest cores in the Eastern Conference, one that features both highly skilled vets (Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford) and budding young stars (Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum). They appear to be on an upward trajectory with an eye on sustained success, and Irving would be hard-pressed to find a situation more ideal than that in free agency next summer.
