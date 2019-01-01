Kyrie Irving eye injury: Celtics star has scratched cornea in left eye despite finishing game vs. Spurs

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving collapsed to the floor in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday after getting tangled up with Marco Belinelli.

Following the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens revealed that Irving suffered a scratched cornea and the injury will require antibiotics going forward. Stevens didn't know if Irving would miss any time due to the injury.

From ESPN's Michael C. Wright:

"Kyrie has a scratched eye," Stevens said. "So he'll have antibiotics for that. I don't know what that means beyond tonight." Irving, meanwhile, addressed the media after the game wearing a pair of sunglasses. Asked about his condition, Irving said: "I'm wearing sunglasses, so not too good. I'll be all right, though. [He] smacked the s--- out of me. He just caught me pretty good."

On the play, Irving missed a three and began to run towards the rim in an attempt to secure the rebound. However, once he attempted to run by Belinelli, Belinelli ended up scratching Irving in his left eye and Irving immediately was seen on the floor in pain.

Irving ended up leaving the game with 7:22 remaining, but did return for the final 4:37 in which he scored two points. The Celtics guard finished the contest with 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting while also dishing out eight assists, securing three rebounds, and recording a pair of steals in the 120-111 loss. Irving was one of five Celtics that finished in double figures with Jaylen Brown leading the way with 30 points.

The Celtics guard has only missed two games throughout the 2018-19 season thus far. Irving is averaging 23.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds while shooting nearly 41 percent from beyond the arc this season.

Considering that Irving was seen wearing sunglasses after the game, this could potentially be a serious situation. Boston returns to the court on Wednesday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves and it'll be interesting to see if Irving suits up for that contest.