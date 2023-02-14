Kyrie Irving does not want to talk about a potential future with the Dallas Mavericks after this season. During his introductory press conference on Monday alongside Mavericks president and general manager Nico Harrison and Markieff Morris, Irving was asked what he would need to see from the organization to sign a long-term deal with the club.

He declined to answer directly and instead asked the media to refrain from further questions on the topic. His response in full:

"I would love to just have the respect of you guys and everybody the rest of the season of just -- continuously asking me that just puts unwarranted distractions on us and our team. I've dealt with it before and it's very emotionally draining to ask questions like 'what's the long term? What's the long term? What is it?' "I will say, from the start of when I came here, there's been nothing but a warm embrace, nothing but genuine love and nothing but a familiarity of relationships that I could really look to in times of questioning or confusion. I could always go to these guys or ladies in our front office or people that have really made themselves available since I landed in Dallas. "There's just a positive note there and just taking it one day at a time. That's all I can do in this life and what the future holds is really only gonna be dictated on what I do right now and how I prepare for those next steps. And that's being the best teammate that I can in the locker room, being a great leader out here within the Dallas community, within the NBA and just continuing to be myself and develop. Just putting that to bed and focusing on what we have ahead as a team."

Irving has a history of unfulfilled promises. In 2013, he told a room full of children that he would never leave the Cleveland Cavaliers like LeBron James did, only to request a trade a few years later in 2017. During a preseason event in 2018, he told the crowd inside TD Garden that he was planning to re-sign with the team when he hit free agency, only to leave and sign with the Brooklyn Nets instead. When speaking to reporters in 2022, he said he loved playing in Brooklyn and wanted to re-sign with the team because "there's no way I can leave my man seven (Kevin Durant) anywhere." He of course requested a trade from the Nets earlier this month.

Irving's request was a fair one and should be honored during postgame press conferences. But due to his history, his ability to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and his reported desire to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, the national-level speculation is not going to stop until the ink is dry on his next contract.

If playing alongside Luka Doncic doesn't turn out to be a smooth fit or the Mavericks are eliminated early in the playoffs, there's a very real chance that Irving could walk in free agency. In truth, he may still do so even if things do go well this season and the Mavericks make a nice run. There's little use in trying to predict Irving's next move.

Even so, Harrison does not see the trade as a risky move for the Mavericks.

"I don't see any risk involved," Harrison said. "I've known Kyrie for a long time. I know his core. I know what kind of person that he is. I think anybody that's ever watched him play basketball knows the type of basketball player he is. So I don't see the risk involved. I actually see the risk in not doing the deal."

Regarding both whether Harrison's view of the trade is correct and what team Irving will play for next season, only time will tell.