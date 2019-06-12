Kyrie Irving free agency report: Celtics star won't opt into $21.3M deal for next season, set to become free agent

Kyrie Irving has taken the first step toward his prospective free agency this summer.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving is not opting into his $21.3 million contract for the 2019-20 season and will become an unrestricted free agent.

Celtics' Kyrie Irving is not opting into his $21.3 million deal for next season and will become a free agent eligible to sign a new contract with Boston or elsewhere, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 12, 2019

As Charania reports, Irving can sign with any NBA team or sign a new deal with the Celtics when free agency opens.

Irving was long expected to opt out of his deal for next season despite committing to re-signing with the Celtics prior to the 2018-19 campaign. The All-Star guard has spent the last two seasons with the Celtics after the franchise acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers two summers ago.

In two seasons in Boston, Irving put together averages of 24.1 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.