Kyrie Irving hangs 50 in his Brooklyn Nets debut, just misses what would've been a circus buzzer-beater
Brooklyn fell short against the Timberwolves, but Irving certainly did all he could
The Brooklyn Nets dropped a 127-126 (box score) heartbreaker in overtime to the Nets on Wednesday, but Kyrie Irving certainly did all he could. Making his Brooklyn debut, Irving hung 50 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on Minnesota, shooting 7-of-14 from three for a plus-18 line that included -- perhaps most impressively -- zero turnovers.
The 50 points were an NBA record for a player playing his first game with a team, topping the 47 Kiki Vandeweghe posted in his debut with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1984, per Nets PR.
Irving was hitting magic-act shots down the stretch as the Nets looked to put Minnesota away in regulation, but Karl-Anthony Towns was brilliant in his own right (36 points, 14 rebounds, 7-of-11 from three) and Andrew Wiggins had some tough buckets going to the rim to force OT.
There, Irving had the ball isolated at the top as time ticked down with the Nets trailing by one. It had all the makings of a hero moment, and Irving nearly pulled off what would've been a Harlem Globetrotters-like buzzer-beater, literally rolling on the floor after losing his balance but doing it so smoothly that it almost looked intentional as Irving continued right into a cross-over pull-up jumper from the elbow that missed just wide right.
Only a guy with the handle of Kyrie cold you even question whether that move was intentional. It wasn't, to be sure, but seriously, how smooth was that? Irving was so great in this game, and even though the Nets didn't come out with the win, they have to be feeling good about their summer pickup.
Enjoy Kyrie's highlights:
