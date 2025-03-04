The Dallas Mavericks cannot afford any more injuries, let alone to a player as significant as Kyrie Irving, so they're going to have to hold their breath and hope that the knee injury that Irving suffered Monday night vs. the Kings isn't as bad as it looked.

Late in the first quarter, Irving drove down the middle of the lane and looked to bang knees with big man Jonas Valančiūnas, but the concerning part of the play was Irving's next step where you can see his left knee buckle back.

Irving stayed on the floor for an extended stretch before being helped up by Anthony Davis and a Mavericks assistant coach. He was unable to put any pressure on his left leg, but with the help of his guys he hobbled to the free-throw line and managed to sink both basically off one leg before exiting to the locker room.

Soon after, he was ruled out for the rest of the game with what the team is calling a left knee sprain.

Irving shot the free throws in case was able to return to the game later. Had he been replaced at the free-throw line, he would've been ineligible to come back. But with how quickly the Mavericks ruled him out, it doesn't look good.

Everyone is going to recall Kobe Bryant limping to the free-throw line and sinking a pair of shots with a ruptured Achilles in 2013. Let's hope Irving's situation isn't nearly that bad. For now, all we know is he's out of the game.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.