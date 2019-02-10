Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics guard leaves game vs. Clippers with knee sprain

Kyrie Irving's minor injury troubles continued on Saturday night during the Boston Celtics' matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

With just a few minutes remaining in the second quarter, Irving was guarding Garrett Temple -- who was making his Clippers debut after arriving in a deadline day trade from the Memphis Grizzlies -- and tried to follow him around a maze of screens. As Irving tried to avoid one set by Ivica Zubac -- also making his Clippers debut -- he took a bit of an awkward step and came up hobbling.

Here's the play that Kyrie seemed to tweak his knee on. pic.twitter.com/K4rSCfxb7m — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 10, 2019

Irving immediately left the game and made his way to the locker room. A short time later, the team announced he would not return to the game due to a sprained knee.

While this particular injury doesn't seem to be that serious, it is likely that Irving will miss a few games. The Celtics will understandably want to be cautious with their All-Star guard, especially considering he had missed four out of eight games heading into Saturday night with a hip injury.

Plus, of course, Irving missed the end of last season due to a knee injury that required multiple surgeries. The good news in that regard, is that Irving underwent surgery on his left knee, while this new sprain is on his right knee.