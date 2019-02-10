Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics guard leaves game vs. Clippers with knee sprain
Irving had missed four out of eight games coming into Saturday night
Kyrie Irving's minor injury troubles continued on Saturday night during the Boston Celtics' matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.
With just a few minutes remaining in the second quarter, Irving was guarding Garrett Temple -- who was making his Clippers debut after arriving in a deadline day trade from the Memphis Grizzlies -- and tried to follow him around a maze of screens. As Irving tried to avoid one set by Ivica Zubac -- also making his Clippers debut -- he took a bit of an awkward step and came up hobbling.
Irving immediately left the game and made his way to the locker room. A short time later, the team announced he would not return to the game due to a sprained knee.
While this particular injury doesn't seem to be that serious, it is likely that Irving will miss a few games. The Celtics will understandably want to be cautious with their All-Star guard, especially considering he had missed four out of eight games heading into Saturday night with a hip injury.
Plus, of course, Irving missed the end of last season due to a knee injury that required multiple surgeries. The good news in that regard, is that Irving underwent surgery on his left knee, while this new sprain is on his right knee.
