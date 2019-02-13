Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics guard won't play against Pistons, could miss All-Star Weekend
Irving sprained his knee against the Clippers, and will now miss his second game in a row
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving may be in doubt for All-Star Weekend due to a minor knee sprain.
He suffered the injury during the Celtics' loss to the Clippers on Saturday night and was unable to suit up on Tuesday when the team beat the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, he'll also miss out on their matchup with the Detroit Pistons, (7:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on). After being sidelined for the Celtics' two games leading into the All-Star break, it seems likely they'll want him to continue resting the knee through the weekend, but no official decision has been made.
With just a few minutes remaining in the second quarter against the Clippers, Irving was guarding Garrett Temple -- who was making his Clippers debut after arriving in a deadline day trade from the Memphis Grizzlies -- and tried to follow him around a maze of screens. As Irving tried to avoid one set by Ivica Zubac -- also making his Clippers debut -- he took a bit of an awkward step and came up hobbling.
Irving immediately left the floor and made his way to the locker room. A short time later, the team announced he would not return to the game due to a sprained knee, and they've subsequently stated that the injury is not serious, and he's considered day-to-day.
While this particular strain isn't that large of a concern, it's no surprise that Irving has missed a few games. The Celtics are understandably going to be cautious with their All-Star guard, especially considering he had missed four out of eight games heading into last Saturday night with a hip injury.
Plus, of course, Irving missed the end of last season due to a knee injury that required multiple surgeries. The good news in that regard is that Irving underwent surgery on his left knee, while this new strain is in his right knee.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bucks vs. Pacers odds, NBA picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Bucks vs. Pacers matchup 10,000...
-
Six things to watch for All-Star weekend
There's a lot going on during All-Star Weekend, so here's where you should direct your foc...
-
Report: Kanter, Blazers agree to deal
Kanter was bought out by the Knicks following the trade deadline
-
How to watch: 2019 NBA All-Star Game
This year's All-Star Game will be captained by James and Antetokounmpo
-
NBA buyout market: Top players available
The trade deadline has passed, but playoff teams can still bolster their rosters through the...
-
Nets vs. Cavaliers odds, pick, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Nets vs. Cavs game 10,000 times...