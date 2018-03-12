Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics reportedly confident knee soreness isn't too serious

Kyrie Irving has been in and out of the Celtics lineup the last few months due to knee soreness. On Sunday, Irving had to leave the Boston's loss to the Pacers early with soreness in the same knee that has been bothering him all season. There was concern that the injury could be serious.

However, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Celtics are confident that the injury is tendinitis and not something that will force him out for a long period of time. This has to be a relief, considering this news came on the same day Boston found out that Marcus Smart would be out indefinitely, and Daniel Theis is out for the season.

There's confidence that Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving's left knee soreness is no more than tendonitis and that he will not need to miss significant time, league sources tell ESPN. Irving is considered day-to-day. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2018

For the Celtics, their star point guard, while banged up, should still be able to play and perform at a high level. The problem is that this kind of injury never really goes away. Irving is always going to be dealing with soreness that can fluctuate between forcing him to sit out a game and not really giving him problems.