Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics star to have 'minimally invasive' knee procedure Saturday

The Boston Celtics announced late Friday morning that All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will undergo a procedure on his ailing left knee on Saturday. According to the team, the procedure will be "minimally invasive." Via NBA.com/Celtics:

The Boston Celtics announced today that guard Kyrie Irving will tomorrow undergo a minimally invasive procedure to alleviate irritation in his left knee. Further information will be provided following tomorrow's procedure, and the team will have no further comment until that time.

Irving has missed games at various points this season both for general rest, and to give his knee a break. The most recent case of soreness, though, would not go away with a few days off. He has not played since March 11 when he left the Celtics' game against the Pacers with knee soreness. Therefore, Irving went to get a second opinion on the knee, and apparently the decision was made for him to undergo a procedure immediately instead of relying on rest.

The "minimally invasive" procedure is likely related to the screws Irving has in his knee dating back to 2015 when he fractured his kneecap during the Finals.

While it's unfortunate for the Celtics that Irving needs the procedure so close to the postseason, it's not wholly surprising that he is going under the knife. GM Danny Ainge told the media earlier this month that it was possible Irving would need surgery at some point in the future. And the future is apparently now.

In addition, it perhaps makes sense for Irving to just get the procedure over with right now considering all of the other injuries the Celtics are dealing with. If they had a healthy squad, and could contend for a title, perhaps he would have played through the pain. But with the team short so many key players for the rest of the season, it makes sense to fix the problem before it gets worse.