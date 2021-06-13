The injuries just keep rolling in for the Brooklyn Nets. With 5:52 remaining in the second quarter, All-Star guard Kyrie Irving was writhing on the ground in pain for a few minutes grabbing at his ankle. He was able to get up and walk to the locker room under his own power, but at halftime the Nets announced that he would be out for the remainder of the game.

The injury occurred when Irving was landing after putting up a shot attempt at the basket. On his way down, Giannis Antetokounmpo came up behind him preparing to grab a rebound, but his foot was underneath Irving's landing space and caused him to come down directly on top of it.

Prior to the injury, Irving had 11 points and five rebounds while the Nets and Bucks were locked in a tightly contested game. It's a huge blow for a Brooklyn team that is already without James Harden. As the second half starts, the Nets will need to lean heavily on Kevin Durant against a Bucks team that has been shooting lights out from deep in this game.