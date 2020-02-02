Kyrie Irving injury update: Nets star leaves game vs. Wizards early, will get MRI on knee on Sunday
Irving's leg got tangled up underneath Bradley Beal and bent awkwardly
On Friday night, Kyrie Irving made history, scoring 54 points on 19 of 23 shooting to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 133-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Just 24 hours later, he was hobbling off the court after suffering an apparent knee injury against the Washington Wizards.
Irving left the game late in the fourth quarter and made his way to the locker room with the Nets leading 101-98. After his departure, the Wizards went on a 15-6 run to close the game and secure a 113-107 victory. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the extent of his injury.
With just over five minutes left in the fourth, Irving went up for a rebound and got tangled up with Bradley Beal on the way down. The Wizards guard tried to rip the ball away, and in the process pulled Irving to the ground. In the resulting fall, Irving's leg got caught underneath Beal and bent at an irregular angle.
Irving screamed and stayed on the ground while the Nets' medical staff rushed over. After a brief consultation, he tried to stay in the game but soon hobbled back to the locker room. He was able to leave under his own power, which is definitely not a bad thing, but as we've learned over the years, it's no guarantee of anything regarding the seriousness of an injury.
This was just Irving's eighth game back in the Nets lineup after he missed two months with a shoulder injury. With Kevin Durant out, and Irving joining him on the sideline for much of that time, it hasn't been the season the Nets were hoping for. Still, even at 21-27, they're hanging on to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
They're by no means a lock to get in, however, as they're just half a game up on the Orlando Magic for the seventh seed, and 3.5 games ahead of the ninth-place Chicago Bulls. As such, they'll be desperately hoping for good news on Irving's knee.
