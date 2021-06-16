The Brooklyn Nets are getting a bit healthier as they got James Harden back in Game 5 -- a contest that Kevin Durant dominated en route to a 49-point triple-double. Unfortunately, their other star, Kyrie Irving, is still not ready to return from his ankle sprain. Coach Steve Nash confirmed Wednesday that the All-Star guard will sit at least one more game and receive treatment in Brooklyn as the team travels to Milwaukee for Thursday's Game 6.

The injury occurred in Game 4 when Irving was landing after putting up a shot attempt at the basket. On his way down, Giannis Antetokounmpo came up behind him preparing to grab a rebound, but his foot was underneath Irving's landing space and caused him to come down directly on top of it. You can see the play below:

Prior to the injury, Irving had 11 points and five rebounds while the Nets and Bucks were locked in a tightly contested game. After Irving exited the game, the Bucks were able to pull away and they ultimately came away with a 107-96 win to tie the series up at 2-2. The Nets are now without both Irving and James Harden, the latter of which still hasn't played since the opening minutes of Game 1 of this series with a hamstring injury.

Irving's injury is obviously a big blow for Brooklyn, but it helps that Harden is back and looking fine after playing 46 minutes in his return to postseason action. Moving forward, the Nets just have to hope that Irving's injury isn't too serious, and that he'll only have to miss one more game.