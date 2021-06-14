The injuries just keep rolling in for the Brooklyn Nets. Midway in the second quarter of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon, All-Star guard Kyrie Irving suffered a bad-looking ankle sprain. He was able to walk to the locker room under his own power, but missed the remainder of the game. After undergoing an MRI and additional tests, Nets coach Steve Nash announced that Irving will miss Game 5 with that ankle sprain, and has "no idea" if the guard will be able to play again this series.

The injury occurred when Irving was landing after putting up a shot attempt at the basket. On his way down, Giannis Antetokounmpo came up behind him preparing to grab a rebound, but his foot was underneath Irving's landing space and caused him to come down directly on top of it. You can see the play below:

Prior to the injury, Irving had 11 points and five rebounds while the Nets and Bucks were locked in a tightly contested game. After Irving exited the game, the Bucks were able to pull away and they ultimately came away with a 107-96 win to tie the series up at 2-2. The Nets are now without both Irving and James Harden, the latter of which still hasn't played since the opening minutes of Game 1 of this series with a hamstring injury.

That means Brooklyn will be leaning heavily on Kevin Durant, who said Brooklyn will try to stay competitive against the Bucks.

"Just go out there and run our sets and play with some pace and energy," Durant said. "Definitely wasn't planning to not have our guys at this time. But we're all pros and we have to adapt to every situation."

Nash made it clear after Sunday's loss that Irving's injury won't impact Harden's return timeline.

"James is an independent case. I don't want James to be rushed back," Nash said. "If he's able to play next game or the game after, that's fantastic. If he's not, I don't want to rush him back and jeopardize doing something worse or making this a long-term injury. So we'll see. We'll have to take all of these things into account, and evaluate them and try to make a smart decision."

Irving's injury is obviously a big blow for Brooklyn, especially with Harden already sidelined, and it was certainly a big factor in the fact that the Bucks were able to walk away with a win in Game 4. Moving forward, the Nets just have to hope that Irving's injury isn't too serious, and that he'll only have to be out one game.