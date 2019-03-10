Kyrie Irving on LeBron James, Lakers' playoff hopes fading away: 'I feel for him'
The Lakers have lost five games in a row and are now seven games out of the playoffs
Any time the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers face each other on the court there's going to be interest, but it's only magnified now that former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Kyrie Irving and LeBron James have entered the rivalry.
The two stars each had strong games on Saturday night when the Celtics scored their latest victory in the matchup, winning 120-107. Irving finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while LeBron recorded a triple-double with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. And afterwards they embraced, sharing a brief chat on the floor.
Unsurprisingly, that connection continued in the locker room postgame. Irving was asked about LeBron and his situation with the Lakers right now, which is not going so well at the moment. Irving offered praise for LeBron's abilities, but also condolences for the fact that the Lakers might miss the playoffs.
"I feel for him ... Bron has always been a championship contender," Irving said. "He's such a great player, such a great teammate. When you're not eligible to qualify for the playoffs, it's hard, I can only imagine."
With the loss on Saturday night, the Lakers have now lost five games in a row, and 7 of 9 since the All-Star break. The slump has dropped them to 30-36 on the season, and they're now a full seven games out of the eighth playoff spot with just 16 to play. While they are mathematically still alive, the Lakers' playoff hopes are all but gone.
Assuming no miracle happens -- and it truly would be a miracle given their position in the standings and the multitude of injuries they're dealing with -- this will be the first time LeBron misses the playoffs since 2005, during his first stint with the Cavaliers. As Irving noted, it's tough not to make the playoffs at the end of a long season, but it will be especially difficult for LeBron after getting there so many years in a row.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA scores, highlights for Saturday
The NBA offered a six-game slate on Saturday
-
George fined, feuds online with Beverley
Beverley said he "locked up" George during the Clippers' win over the Thunder
-
NBA odds, picks, best parlay for Mar. 10
SportsLine NBA expert Stephen Oh is going big with his top three-way NBA parlay
-
Report: Lakers' Ball done for season
The former No. 2 overall pick has missed the last 18 games for Los Angeles
-
Pistons vs. Bulls odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Pistons vs. Bulls matchup 10,000 t...
-
Lakers vs. Celtics odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Lakers vs. Celtics game 10,000 t...