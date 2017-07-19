Kyrie Irving on LeBron's frustration with Cavs' offseason: We're in a peculiar place

LeBron James is reportedly not satisfied with the Cleveland Cavaliers and their efforts to bolster the roster this offseason. This has led many to speculate his frustration could be a reason he may seriously consider leaving Cleveland when he becomes a free agent in 2018. His running mate, point guard Kyrie Irving, weighed in on rumors of the King's unrest on Tuesday night in L.A.

"I understand we're in a very peculiar place," Irving said. "We just have to make sure all our pieces are aligned first, and then go from there. It's the summertime, a lot of craziness going on in the NBA, so best to just observe and then see what happens."

After losing to the Golden State Warriors in five games in the NBA Finals, the Cavs have been the opposite of productive. Team owner Dan Gilbert chose not to renew the contract of GM David Griffin on the same day there was strong buzz the team was a contender to land Jimmy Butler via trade. Also, instead of making a move to get into the NBA Draft, the Cavs sat back and watched while the Warriors pounced into the second round by paying $3.5 million for Oregon standout Jordan Bell.

Regardless of the inaction, though, Irving said with a sly, confident grin that the team might not be done this offseason.

"Obviously there's some things that I'm pretty sure our organization wants to do, and we'll go from there," he said.