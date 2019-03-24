Kyrie Irving questions Celtics' defensive scheme after collapse against Hornets

Boston Celtics All-Star guard Kyrie Irving wasn't happy with his team's defensive scheme during their 124-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, specifically when it came to guarding the extremely elusive and crafty Kemba Walker. Walker scored a game-high 36 points - including 18 in the fourth quarter - to propel the Hornets to a victory despite the fact that they were down by 18 points with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game.

"This game was over in the beginning of the fourth quarter," Irving said, via ESPN. "We took our foot off the gas pedal, got it to a five-point game and momentum shifted from there... Down the stretch, try to come in and help as much as possible. We should have probably trapped [Walker] a little bit more, like every team does in the league. But we didn't. [He] torches us every time we play him. So it's no surprise."

You can see Irving's comments below, via Mass Live:

With his comments, Irving seemed to question the defensive scheme instilled by Brad Stevens, but Stevens seemed to imply that the fault was far-ranging.

"Obviously, when you lose an 18-point lead, there is a lot of things that go wrong," Stevens said after the game. "I thought they did a good job of chipping away at it. [And] we did everything that the book is written on to lose a game that you are up 18 at that point."

The collapse against the Hornets was definitely disheartening for a Celtics team preparing for the playoffs, but the good news is that they don't have long to dwell on it, as they're back in action on Sunday night against the San Antonio Spurs (7:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBATV add-on).