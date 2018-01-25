Kyrie Irving reportedly threatened to have knee surgery if Cavs didn't trade him

If you thought that perhaps the drama surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers had reached its zenith with the fiery team meeting, well, my friend, you thought wrong.

Things are pretty strange these days in Cleveland, and now we have a report to match. According to Joe Vardon, the Cavaliers were forced to trade Kyrie Irving during the offseason because the All-Star guard threatened to sit out the season and undergo knee surgery if they didn't deal him. Via Cleveland.com:

Irving's desire and request to leave the Cavs last summer are well documented. Wanting to leave LeBron James' shadow and the culture James dominated in Cleveland, upset that former general manager David Griffin was gone and miffed that the Cavs considered trading him to Indiana for Paul George, Irving asked owner Dan Gilbert to trade him. Gilbert didn't have to honor the request, though, as Irving had two years left on his contract. According to multiple sources, Irving threatened to sit out the season and have surgery on his knee, convincing Gilbert and Cleveland's front office that the relationship with Irving was not salvageable. According to sources, Irving needs minor knee surgery as a follow to the procedure he underwent during the 2015 Finals to repair his broken knee cap. It's not pressing -- Irving is averaging 24.5 points and shooting a career-high .477 from the field -- but the procedure would ease some of the swelling and day-to-day pain he feels. Such a procedure is typically done in the offseason; but he threatened to not come to training camp (first reported by ESPN) and then have the procedure during the season, leaving the Cavs without a point guard.

Well then. How about that for a power move?

The trade so far has not worked out well for Cleveland, but Isaiah Thomas only just returned, and the Cavs still have the Nets pick in store. Depending on what happens in the playoffs and the draft -- or perhaps in the trade market -- this move could look better for them down the line.

As of right now, however, it seems that Kyrie Irving played the Cavs like a fiddle.