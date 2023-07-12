Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has signed a shoe deal with Chinese based sports brand ANTA, after being cut loose from Nike last year. Irving will have a signature shoe with the brand, which also sponsors Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, and Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward.

"I'm incredibly excited about this collaboration," Irving said in a statement. "The first step in becoming partners is to share the same dreams, goals, and missions. ANTA's rapid development over the years, openness to creativity, willingness to embrace family and teamwork, expertise in areas like product innovation and manufacturing processes have left a remarkable impression on not just me, but also my A11Even team who will work side by side with me in creating something truly generationally special."

In addition to receiving a signature shoe from ANTA, Irving was also named the brand's chief creative officer of basketball. In that role Irving will help recruit players, independent brands and other figures across pop culture, music and artists to create products under Irving's signature brand, per ANTA's statement.

"Being appointed as ANTA Basketball's Chief Creative Officer is more than just a realization of my dreams; in fact, it may be the perfect opportunity for me," Irving said. "An individual who always dreams big and values independent thinking, to leverage my artistic talents to build, create, and unify the culture both on and off court."

Through this partnership with Irving ANTA hopes to make its product more available worldwide, and will launch youth basketball training camps with the All-Star guard.

Prior to signing a deal with ANTA, Irving had been a Nike signature athlete for the entirety of his NBA career until last December. Irving and Nike's partnership ended after he shared an antisemitic film on Twitter, which resulted in him being suspended by his team at the time, the Brooklyn Nets. Nike also suspended its relationship with Irving, then shortly after announced that it was cutting ties with the All-Star guard.

Irving had since been a free agent on the shoe market, and for most games last season he wore Nikes with the swoosh covered up after their partnership ended.