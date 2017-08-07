Kyrie Irving tells pickup teammate he won't reward negative behavior
If you're on the court with the (for the time being) Cavs point guard, take care of the ball
Kyrie Irving may have requested a trade from the Cavaliers but he's still staying in shape by playing some pickup ball. So it would make sense he would take these random games very seriously.
The competitive spirit that makes one of the NBA's best came out recently. One of Irving's teammates was turning the ball over too much for his liking in a pickup game. He called his teammate out saying he doesn't reward negative behavior.
Irving's competitiveness is definitely not something to mess with. He threatened to hold the ball the entire time if his teammate kept turning it over. When he was reminded that it wasn't a real game, Irving didn't seem to pay much heed to the reminder.
