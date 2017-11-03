Kyrie Irving was 'craving' an 'intellectual' coach like Celtics' Brad Stevens

Kyrie Irving is an incredible basketball player. He hit the winning shot in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, once scored 57 points in a game, and has some of the best handles of anyone ever to play the sport.

As for his quotes to the media, well, they're um ... interesting. He's a noted flat-earth truther, once said on ESPN's "First Take" that "if you're very much woke there's no such thing as distractions," and recently philosophized, after a win over the Kings, "like coach Brad said, the little things aren't little things anymore in the grand scheme of things."

Now, Irving has given us yet another amazing quote. During a recent appearance on University of Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma's podcast, Irving said he was "unbelievably craving" a coach with an "intellectual mind" like Brad Stevens. As transcribed by NESN:

"Brad fits perfectly in terms of that because he has an intellectual mind and is an intellectual human being," The Celtics guard told Auriemma. "It was something I was unbelievably craving in terms of what I wanted for my career."

Sure.

Is this some sort of shot at Tyronn Lue, David Blatt, Mike Brown, and Byron Scott, his previous coaches with the Cleveland Cavaliers? Is it just Irving doing his thing where he rambles on "Mad Libs" style throwing in random adverbs and adjectives where it seems to make sense? Who knows.

One thing that's for certain, however, is that there's never a dull moment when Irving gets in front of a microphone. Sure, some of the stuff he says might be weird, or even just flat-out wrong (there are, indeed, pictures of the Earth), but it's never not entertaining.