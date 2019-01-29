Kyrie Irving will reportedly star in and produce new horror movie about haunted hotel in Oklahoma City

Uncle Drew is old and now old news. Kyrie Irving has secured his next acting project. The Boston Celtics star is reportedly set to star in and executive produce a new horror movie from Imagine Entertainment, according to Variety.

Imagine, the studio co-owned by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, has apparently bought the rights to an upcoming Players' Tribune article that will highlight the stories and experiences of NBA stars who have stayed at the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City, which has an established reputation of being haunted. Grazer will produce the project, which is still currently untitled.

A number of traveling NBA teams frequently stay at the hotel while visiting the OKC Thunder, but some players reportedly refuse to stay there because of its reputation.

Irving, however, is apparently not one of the players who avoids the hotel.

"Having had my own interesting experiences at the Skirvin Hotel, I connected with this idea immediately," Irving told Variety. "To work with Brian Grazer is a dream come true, and I'm excited to bring this project to life with the Imagine Entertainment team."

Some additional details from the report.

The project is being developed as a horror film blending scares, satire, wit and social commentary inspired by the folklore of the Skirvin Hotel. The hauntings are believed to have started in the 1930s when the hotel's owner had an affair with a chambermaid which led to her tragic demise.

Irving, 26, recently starred in the 2018 comedy 'Uncle Drew,' based on the character developed for Irving's Pepsi commercials. The movie was received relatively well by critics (63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and earned nearly $45 million at the box office with a budget of $18 million.