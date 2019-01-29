Kyrie Irving will reportedly star in and produce new horror movie about haunted hotel in Oklahoma City
He'll have to escape the ghost of LeBron James (just kidding)
Uncle Drew is old and now old news. Kyrie Irving has secured his next acting project. The Boston Celtics star is reportedly set to star in and executive produce a new horror movie from Imagine Entertainment, according to Variety.
Imagine, the studio co-owned by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, has apparently bought the rights to an upcoming Players' Tribune article that will highlight the stories and experiences of NBA stars who have stayed at the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City, which has an established reputation of being haunted. Grazer will produce the project, which is still currently untitled.
A number of traveling NBA teams frequently stay at the hotel while visiting the OKC Thunder, but some players reportedly refuse to stay there because of its reputation.
Irving, however, is apparently not one of the players who avoids the hotel.
"Having had my own interesting experiences at the Skirvin Hotel, I connected with this idea immediately," Irving told Variety. "To work with Brian Grazer is a dream come true, and I'm excited to bring this project to life with the Imagine Entertainment team."
Some additional details from the report.
The project is being developed as a horror film blending scares, satire, wit and social commentary inspired by the folklore of the Skirvin Hotel. The hauntings are believed to have started in the 1930s when the hotel's owner had an affair with a chambermaid which led to her tragic demise.
Irving, 26, recently starred in the 2018 comedy 'Uncle Drew,' based on the character developed for Irving's Pepsi commercials. The movie was received relatively well by critics (63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and earned nearly $45 million at the box office with a budget of $18 million.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Celtics determined to land Anthony Davis
Boston isn't averse to taking a risk when it comes to Davis
-
Klay could consider Lakers, per report
The Lakers could potentially lure Thompson away from the Warriors
-
NBA odds, best parlay picks for Jan. 29
The team at SportsLine is going big with its top three-way NBA parlay
-
Pelicans vs. Rockets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Pelicans vs. Rockets game 10,000...
-
Young says he'll be better than Doncic
The Hawks guard is confident that he'll end up better than Luka Doncic five-to-10 years down...
-
Lakers are Davis' preferred destination
Davis plans to be a Laker by 2020, one way or another