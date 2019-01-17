Kyrie Irving's apology to LeBron James just another example of the Celtics star's growth
Raja Bell and Tommy Tran break down Kyrie's call to LeBron
This week's most unpredictable story probably belongs to the Boston Celtics, who saw superstar Kyrie Irving admit that he called up LeBron James to apologize for his behavior while the two were teammates in Cleveland.
But more than it is surprising, the story is encouraging if you're a fan of either Kyrie, the Celtics or NBA harmony in general.
That's what Raja Bell and guest host Tommy Tran discussed on Thursday's edition of the "Off The Bench" podcast. The Houston Rockets were also a hot topic after another record-setting performance, but it was Irving's phone call -- one the Celtics star made now that he relates more to the responsibilities LeBron had with the Cavaliers -- that truly drove Bell and Tran's talk.
Is this just the latest indication that Irving is becoming a true leader, not only in Boston but in the NBA. How does it reshape the dynamic between him and LeBron, who last played alongside Irving in 2016-17? And how dysfunctional was the James-Irving duo back with the Cavs?
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Boban featured in 'John Wick 3' trailer
It looks like Boban gets force-fed with a library book
-
The Celtics' stabilizing force
Also: Wilson Chandler has things to say, a mixtape of De'Aaron Fox blocking shots, checking...
-
NBA London: Wizards vs. Knicks top picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the league and locked in a pick for the NBA London...
-
NBA odds, picks, best parlay for Jan 17
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Friday
-
Warriors-Cousins experiment set to begin
Whether it has or hasn't, everyone is fascinated by how this Cousins experiment will go
-
Wizards vs Knicks odds, NBA London picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Wizards vs. Knicks game 10,000 t...