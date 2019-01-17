Kyrie Irving's apology to LeBron James just another example of the Celtics star's growth

This week's most unpredictable story probably belongs to the Boston Celtics, who saw superstar Kyrie Irving admit that he called up LeBron James to apologize for his behavior while the two were teammates in Cleveland.

But more than it is surprising, the story is encouraging if you're a fan of either Kyrie, the Celtics or NBA harmony in general.

That's what Raja Bell and guest host Tommy Tran discussed on Thursday's edition of the "Off The Bench" podcast. The Houston Rockets were also a hot topic after another record-setting performance, but it was Irving's phone call -- one the Celtics star made now that he relates more to the responsibilities LeBron had with the Cavaliers -- that truly drove Bell and Tran's talk.

Is this just the latest indication that Irving is becoming a true leader, not only in Boston but in the NBA. How does it reshape the dynamic between him and LeBron, who last played alongside Irving in 2016-17? And how dysfunctional was the James-Irving duo back with the Cavs?

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn