Kyrie Irving's bold move to leave LeBron, Cavs is working out well for him, Celtics

As has been the case on so many nights in the past few years, Friday in the NBA was dominated by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. This time, however, the two weren't doing it together.

Everyone knows the background to the story -- Irving forcing his way out of Cleveland in the summer and eventually being traded to the Celtics -- already, but how is the aftermath playing out for Irving? Well, as it turns out, things are going pretty well after his bold move. At least for Irving and Boston.

Through nearly three weeks of the season, Irving's Celtics are riding a seven-game winning streak, and boast a league-best 7-2 record. Despite losing Gordon Hayward for the season on opening night, the Celtics have regrouped, thanks in large parts to a stout defense, but also from Irving's play, especially late in games.

The Celtics are the first team in NBA history to begin a season 0-2 and win their next seven games — Celtics Stats (@Celtics_Stats) November 4, 2017

On a night where his former teammate delivered a dynamite performance the Cavaliers desperately needed, finishing with 57 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in a statement victory over the Wizards, Irving showed he's still capable of leading a team all on his own.

After struggling in the first half of the Celtics' primetime matchup in Oklahoma City against the Thunder, Irving came out in the second half determined to bring his team back -- and that's exactly what he did.

The Celtics' new point guard scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half, including 13 in the fourth quarter -- 11 of which came in the final 4:13. Between points and assists, Irving was directly responsible for 37 of the Celtics' 64 points in the second half. The Thunder, meanwhile, only scored 39 points as a team during that span.

"End of the game, that's winning time," Irving told reporters after the game in one of the more normal quotes he's given recently. And it certainly was winning time for the Celtics, as they came away with an impressive 101-94 victory that proved they aren't planning on folding this season, even without Hayward.

Coming up clutch in "winning time," as Irving calls it, is something he's used to. And after just nine games, the Celtics have gotten more than a glimpse of his capabilities with the game on the line. Besides his heroics Friday against the Thunder, he also singlehandedly made sure they beat the Heat earlier in the season, scoring nine of the Celtics' final 10 points, all of which came in the last 2:02, to seal that victory.

In terms of official "clutch" stats -- defined as NBA.com/stats as the game being within five points with five minutes or less remaining -- Irving is excelling.

Irving's 28 points in those situations this season are second only to Damian Lillard, and of the five players with the most "clutch" points this season, Irving has played by far the least amount of "clutch" minutes. He's done his work in just 18 "clutch" minutes, while everyone else in the top five has played at least 26 such minutes. In addition, he's shooting an efficient 52.4 percent in "clutch" situations.

Perhaps most impressive, though, is the fact that he's also tied (with John Wall) for the lead league in "clutch" assists with seven. Not only is he getting clutch baskets himself, but he's setting up his teammates to get them as well.

There's still a long way to go, of course, and the Celtics' chances for an NBA title took a serious hit with Hayward's injury. But at least so far, everything is working out just fine for both Irving and his new squad.