'Kyrie sucks' chants rain down at TD Garden as Celtics defeat Nets

Brooklyn Nets' star guard Kyrie Irving may have been out of the lineup, but the Boston Celtics fanbase still voiced their opinion on how he left town during Wednesday's game between the Nets and Celtics in Beantown. Boston fans took part in a "Kyrie sucks" chant, even without Irving on the floor.

Irving is currently dealing with a shoulder injury that is keeping him sidelined during Brooklyn's current road trip. In addition, the former Celtic isn't traveling with the team, so he wasn't in attendance to hear the rousing jeers directed at him.

“Kyrie Sucks” chants at the TD Garden pic.twitter.com/iN0nOAxodE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 28, 2019

Last Friday, it was revealed that Irving would miss three games, including Wednesday's tilt against the Celtics. To this point, Irving hasn't played since Nov. 14 against the Denver Nuggets when he scored 17 points and dished out nine assists in 35 minutes.

Irving has been out of the lineup for the last six games, but the Nets still managed to put together a 5-1 record entering Wednesday's contest. In 11 games this season, Irving is averaging 28.5 points, 7.2 assists, and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 34.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Celtics did get the last laugh during Wednesday's game as they came away with a 121-110 win over the Nets. New Boston guard Kemba Walker went off in a 39-point performance in his first game since suffering a neck strain last Friday against the Nuggets.

The two teams will do battle again on Friday when the Celtics travel to Brooklyn.