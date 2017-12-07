L.A. Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers odds: Picks from computer model on 33-18 run

The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers, two of the NBA's younger teams, square off in an intriguing inter-conference showdown at 8 p.m. ET Thursday (TNT). The 76ers are eight-point home favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219, down from the open of 222.5.



Two weeks ago, Philadelphia was riding high and chasing the Cavaliers and Celtics in the quest for Eastern Conference supremacy. But then the Sixers played the Cavaliers and the Celtics -- and dropped both games by a combined 33 points.



Philly rebounded from last Thursday's loss at Boston to down the Pistons in a meeting of two playoff-contending teams in the East. But then the Sixers lost at home 115-101 to the struggling Suns.



Philly and L.A. faced off on Nov. 15, and the Lakers had no answer for Joel Embiid in that one. The Sixers center had 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks in a 115-109 win in L.A. Ben Simmons nearly registered a triple-double, with 18 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, out-dueling Lonzo Ball, who managed just two points, five rebounds and two assists.



The Sixers should get another weapon back in top reserve guard T.J. McConnell (shoulder), who has missed the last three games.



The Lakers' defense has failed them in this five-game skid that's dropped the team to 8-15 overall. Every opponent during the run has scored at least 113 points.



Youth is being served in the City of Angels. Second-year pro Brandon Ingram had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists on Sunday, while rookie Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points to go with 12 rebounds.



Kuzma and Ingram rank first and second on the team in scoring. Lonzo Ball, another rookie, leads the team in rebounds and assists. Brighter days are ahead.



