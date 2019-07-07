Lakers' 2019-20 roster and projected starting lineup: LeBron James, Anthony Davis surrounded by talent, veterans
The Lakers' roster underwent some big changes in the offseason, including the additions of Boogie Cousins and Danny Green
The Los Angeles Lakers' first season with LeBron James did not go as planned. LeBron suffered a groin injury on Christmas Day and missed 17 games, then there was the whole Anthony Davis trade saga that affected the team before and after the trade deadline in February and they failed to make the playoffs.
This season, however, should go much better. Even if they weren't able to get Kawhi Leonard in free agency, they did finally complete the trade for Davis and also signed DeMarcus Cousins on a one-year deal and Danny Green on a two-year contract. Their depth will be questionable due to all the players they gave up in the Davis deal and a lack of salary cap space, but they have as much top-end talent as any team in the league.
If they aren't a contender for the Western Conference crown this season, something will have gone very wrong. According to SportsLine's simulations they currently have a 18.6 percent chance to win the conference and return to the Finals for the first time since they won the title in 2010.
Ahead of the 2019-20 season, here's a look at the Lakers' roster and projected starting lineup as things stand.
Lakers roster
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope -- G
- Alex Caruso -- G
- Quinn Cook -- G
- DeMarcus Cousins -- C
- Troy Daniels -- G
- Anthony Davis -- F/C
- Jared Dudley -- F
- Danny Green -- G/F
- Talen Horten-Tucker -- G (Unsigned draft pick)
- LeBron James -- F
- Kyle Kuzma -- F
- JaVale McGee -- C
- Zach Novell Jr. -- G (Two-way player)
- Rajon Rondo -- G
Projected starting lineup
- Rajon Rondo -- Point Guard
- Danny Green -- Shooting Guard
- LeBron James -- Small Forward
- Anthony Davis -- Power Forward
- DeMarcus Cousins -- Center
