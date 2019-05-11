Lakers agree to hire Frank Vogel as new head coach with Jason Kidd as prominent assistant, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers have started to fill out their coaching staff. After contract talks broke down with Tyronn Lue earlier this week, the Lakers have come to an agreement with Frank Vogel on a three-year deal to become their new head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In addition, Jason Kidd will join the staff as a prominent assistant.

One of the more interesting bits of news from ESPN's report is that former Lakers coach Phil Jackson has emerged as an advisor of sorts.

Vogel's emerging candidacy speaks to the significant influence of Lakers adviser Kurt Rambis and former coach Phil Jackson, whose opinions weigh heavily with owner Jeanie Buss. Vogel was the runner-up to Jeff Hornacek when Jackson hired a New York Knicks replacement for Derek Fisher in the summer of 2016.

Vogel most recently coached the Magic from 2016-18 after the Pacers did not renew his contract at the conclusion of the 2015-16 season. During his two seasons in Orlando, Vogel led the team to last-place finishes in the Southeast Division, compiling a cumulative record of 54-110.

While his Magic stint was nothing to write home about, Vogel had an extremely successful tenure as the Pacers' head coach from 2010-11 until his departure in 2016. He led the Pacers to playoff appearances in five of his six seasons there and led them to two consecutive conference final berths, coming up one win short of an NBA Finals appearance in 2013.

Vogel previously worked for the Lakers as an advance scout in 2005-06.

Prior to recent reports, it had seemed that the Lakers and Lue were a natural fit. Lue had coached LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers and led LeBron and the Cavs to their lone title in franchise history when they won the 2016 Finals. Furthermore, Lue has a history with the Lakers, having played for them during the early 2000s when they won the 2001 Finals.

However, contract talks reached an impasse as Lue reportedly wanted to hire his own coaching staff -- while the Lakers wanted to pick his coaching staff for him.