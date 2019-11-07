Lakers' Alex Caruso jokes that LeBron James hurts him every time they chest bump

Yes, it's early, but LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have made a statement so far this season, going 6-1 and sitting at the top of the Western Conference. Their performance so far has led to lots of little celebrations, including chest bumps between LeBron and teammate Alex Caruso.

To a viewer, it just looks like two guys congratulating each other during the game, but Caruso said it's actually a lot more painful than it looks given the size differential between him and the Lakers star.

He joked, saying James has to be more careful and realize he has a lot more power than he thinks he does.

"Yeah, Bron's gotta watch out. He doesn't understand the physics of that. He's got like 60-80 pounds on me," Caruso explained with a smirk.

He added that in the moments during games, they both can't help but get excited.

"He gets hype, I get hype, we just roll with it," the 25-year-old said.

Caruso might have to roll with a few bruises as well, but getting chest bumped by James while you're winning games in the NBA is probably worth having the wind knocked out of you occasionally.

When asked if the "collisions" will put him on the injury report he said with a smile, "Nah, I'll be alright, I'll be alright."

On the Lakers' website, James is listed as 6' 8'', 250 lbs and Caruso is listed as 6' 5'', 186 lbs, meaning James has 64 lbs on Caruso.

Maybe James will start going a little easier on the younger, more fragile, Laker.