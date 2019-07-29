Lakers All-Star forward Anthony Davis reveals that he is afraid of the dark

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward Anthony Davis is one of the best basketball players on the entire planet, but when it comes to everyday fears (rational or irrational), he's just like the rest of us.

While speaking as a guest on ESPN's "That's What She Said" with Sarah Spain, Davis revealed that due to watching scary movies as a kid, he is afraid of the dark, and needs some sort of background light on when he tries to hit the hay.

"TV on, bathroom light on, some light has to be on (when he goes to bed)," Davis said, via ESPN. "I wish I wasn't scared of the dark ... I watched too many crazy movies when I was a kid and it messed me up for life."

In addition to darkness, the prospect of not winning a championship during his NBA career is something else that bothers Davis.

"I don't think I have a failure that I've had yet," Davis said. "Obviously at the end of my career if I don't win a championship that would be, I would feel that's one of my biggest failures. But right now, I still have a lot to do in this world on and off the court."

Considering the fact that the bright lights of Los Angeles will be focused squarely on Davis -- and his new co-star on the Lakers, LeBron James -- once the season starts, his distaste for darkness is probably a good thing.