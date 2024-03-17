Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been ruled out of the remainder of the team's crucial matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night after getting poked in the eye. Davis left the game late in the first quarter and never came out from the locker room after halftime. He was diagnosed with a corneal abrasion, according to a report from Shams Charania.

Late in the first quarter, Davis drove to the basket against Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis and converted a tough layup. In the process, Jackson-Davis accidentally poked him in the eye, and Davis felt the effects immediately. He was rubbing his eye and squinting as he made his way back down the court. A close-up showed that it was already red and swollen.

Davis initially remained in the game, but checked out in the final seconds of the first quarter and left the court to be examined by the team's medical staff. Late in the third quarter, the team ruled him out for the rest of the contest. He finished with eight points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in a productive opening 12 minutes.

The Lakers and Warriors are locked in a battle for ninth place in the Western Conference. Entering Saturday, the Lakers had a one-game lead with the season series tied at 1-1. The two teams will play for a fourth and final time on April 9 during the final week of the regular season.