Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat got off to an eventful start. Just a few minutes in, Dwight Howard and Jimmy Butler got into it underneath the basket, though thankfully cooler heads prevailed there. Then, late in the first quarter, Lakers star Anthony Davis collapsed on the baseline while clutching his ankle and Achilles area.

After staying down on the ground for a short period of time, during which he was attended to by the Lakers' medical staff, Davis was able to get to his feet and hobble back to the bench under his own power. That was the first good sign, and a short time later everyone in Los Angeles was able to breathe a sigh of relief when the team announced that he had re-aggravated a heel contusion, and was expected to return to the game, which he did early in the second quarter.

It's really not entirely clear how Davis got hurt, but the incident happened with a minute left in the opening frame, as he was battling for a rebound with Andre Iguodala. In any case, it's tremendous news that this was only a scare, and not something serious.

This series, and the playoffs in general, have already been marred by a series of injuries to key players. The last thing we needed was the potential Finals MVP going down in Game 5.